Manchester United summer arrival Christian Eriksen has been nominated alongside Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. It’s been a good period for Erik ten Hag’s Reds, who won three of four games during the month, with the frustrating Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad as Manchester United’s only misstep.

A gritty away victory at Leicester City started September and was quickly followed by a sublime 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford. Then Manchester United respond professionally to the aforementioned loss to La Real by winning 2-0 in Moldova against Sheriff Tiraspol on Europa League match day two.

The most pleasing thing about September has been the way Ten Hag’s new-look side has grown collectively, but individuals have certainly shone as part of that team effort.

The Nominees according to Manchester United:

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN.

United fans knew Christian Eriksen was good. But, hands up, who thought he’d make such an immediate and incredible impact? And not from the no.10 position which most of us thought he’d occupy, rotating with Bruno Fernandes, but from a deeper midfield role that has induced comparisons with late-period Paul Scholes. The Dane was Man of the Match in our win over Arsenal on 4 September, and pivotal in all three of our goals on that memorable day. He was also Man of the Match in the win against Sheriff, where he teed up Jadon Sancho with a calm final pass. But, if we’re being honest, Eriksen was impressive for every minute he was on the pitch during September and the heartbeat of much of the good stuff United produced.

JADON SANCHO.

The winger has made a bright start to life under Ten Hag and appears to have put a challenging first season in England behind him. Sancho has three goals to date this season, which means he is just two miles away from equalling his tally from the last term, after just eight appearances. Two of those goals came in September, and both were nerveless, elegant finishes inside the area. Reds everywhere are growing ever more enamoured with Sancho’s ice-cold demeanour in front of goal after his ruthless finish against Liverpool went viral in August. He rounded Leicester City keeper Danny Ward to nab all the points at Leicester and then bagged our opener in Moldova after a smart turn inside the area. Throughout the month, Sancho shimmered with menace, and Ten Hag believes there is much more to come from a player of such outstanding potential. Exciting stuff. Keep it going, Jadon.

RAPHAEL VARANE.

Our final nominee for September is Raphael Varane. Perhaps understandably, our new signings dominated the headlines in the early weeks of the season. That’s particularly been so in defence, where Lisandro Martínez and Tyrell Malacia have proven excellent additions to the squad. But quietly, Varane has returned to his smooth best, delivering the kind of unflappable defending we saw so often during his Real Madrid days. Alongside the more outwardly combative Martinez, Varane has been positionally superb, reading the game with apparent ease and making life easier for his teammates. Like Eriksen, he has provided the side with a wealth of experience and some much-needed poise. It’s great to see him nominated for this award for a second month running – long may his excellence endure.