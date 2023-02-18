Ghanian and Hatayspor player Christian Atsu has been found dead following the horrific earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria a fortnight ago. His agent said he was found 12 days after the ongoing rescue mission, but lifeless.

Atsu’s agent, Murat Uzunmehmet, confirmed his body had been found in a statement.

“Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble. Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found,” he told reporters in Hatay, southern Turkey, where Atsu had been playing for Hatayspor.

Atsu, 31, had been missing since the building he lived in collapsed when the earthquake struck the region on February 6.

According to Goal.com on Friday, it revealed that Atsu had planned to leave the country to visit family, but cancelled his flight after scoring a last-minute winner for his side against Kasimpasa the day before the earthquake.

The death toll across the two countries has reached 45,000 and is expected to rise further in the coming weeks, with many still missing.

