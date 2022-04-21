Chrisland Cowgirl: Ban BBNaija, Ossai Tells FG

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to ban the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai explained that the show contributes to the moral decadence in the society especially sexual immoralities.

Ossai’s demand is coming on the heels of the Chrisland School children who demonstrated mastery and professionally in their viral sex video. In the video, a school girl can been seen ‘riding’ a school boy while other male students were in the room. According to reports, the students had gone to Dubai to represent their school in a competition and rather than focus on their assignment, they decided to add an unusual pleasure to their tour.

Okowa, who has continued to frown at the rate of moral decadence, said young people are practicing what they see on the reality show.

He wrote:

BBNAIJA, Reason young girls/boys are into sexual abuse.

One of the factors affecting our young girls and boys today can also be linked to Big Brother Naija.

I am suggesting the total ban of BBNAIJA for the good of our young girls and boys .

Our young ones are recreating an action they’ve seen repeatedly before on BBNAIJA.

The evil stories of our young people involving themselves in sexual immorality is alarming.

We must put an end to those factors damaging the future of our young ones.

