Chris Brown set to release a new album, features Wizkid, Lil Wayne and others

American singer, dancer and actor, Christopher Maurice Brown, popularly known as Chris Brown has announced the release date of his new album, titled ‘’Breezy’’.

The multi-talented singer, shared on his Instagram account, a monochrome picture of a back head shot, showing off his clean blonde hair cut with the name of his soon to be released album carved on it. He captioned it ‘’JUNE 24th BREEZY ALBUM’’.

While on the singer’s Instagram story, a list of artists who will be featured on the album was revealed. Artists such as Wizkid, Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Tory Lanez and more.

Not sure of what to expect in his forthcoming album, especially with a mix artists in different genres of music, fans are quite anxious to hear the unreleased album. However, the singer gave a hint as to what to expect. He wrote: ‘’NOT GON LIE… It takes a different type of LOVE mixed with heartbreak for some of these songs on my album’’.

The American star also seemed to suggest that there may be a surprise feature or more as he shared a smirking emoji… after his list of featured artists.

Like this: Like Loading...