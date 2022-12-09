“You did not choose me, but I chose you. I appointed you to go and produce fruit and that your fruit should remain, so that whatever you ask the Father in my name, he will give you.” *– John 15:16 CSB*

Anders Carl Rutström had strong convictions. At a time when Sweden’s state church tried to control what was taught from pulpits, Rutström held to his Scripture-based beliefs and would not compromise.

So strong was the opposition that he was banished to Germany for a time. Eventually, he was allowed to return but was arrested after a few months. He later died in prison, a martyr for his faith.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His testimony helped inspire revivals that took place in Sweden in the nineteenth century. Even after his death, Rutström continued to have influence, encouraging a return to biblical beliefs through the many hymns he wrote.

Perhaps his best-known hymn, “Chosen Seed and Zion’s Children” stressed Jesus’ teaching that each of us has been chosen. Our path may be “rough and thorny,” but we can rejoice amid the trials we face. We can look to Jesus, our “kind and loving Savior.” He is our salvation and shield and delivers us from every fear.

Rutström prayed that God’s people could be united in “one heart and soul,” always focused on Jesus, “our Lord, and Savior King.” He also prayed that the Spirit would unite us. We are “members of one body,” and God desires that we “grow into a perfect whole.”

Rutström left a legacy encouraging believers to focus on their relationship with Jesus. He encouraged believers to have a biblical foundation and be a united body serving Jesus.

*Reflection Question:*

How can you stand up for your faith in your day-to-day life?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for choosing me. Help me serve You and fulfill Your purposes. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

ADVERTISEMENT

John 15