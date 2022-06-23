Choosing Your Friends

“He who walks with the wise grows wise, but a companion of fools suffers harms” Proverbs 13:20 (NIV).

Think back for a moment to some of your childhood friends and colleagues. Are you still in contact with many of them? With today’s connected world it is very easy to keep up with anyone near and far. Although they may have gone their separate ways long ago, perhaps even decades, we can see how their lives are playing out.

It’s easy to see there are clear differences amongst them. Many have likely chosen wise paths and associated with like minded people to help them grow. Unfortunately for others, they have made poor decisions in life and have suffered as a result. Are these the only two options for you? Of course not! There are many stories of redemption and falls from grace.

This is to say that it is important to not only make smart decisions but also associate with the right people. While you may have a kind and graceful heart, there are those that will come into your life that may have bad intentions, even harmful! While years down the road it is easier to see where someone’s decisions have led, it is the culmination of many different smaller daily choices that led to that result.

For that reason seek the companionship of those with wholesome values. Look to mentor those in need so as they may too mature into wholesome people. The decisions you make now will impact the lives of you and those around you forever, so don’t make them lightly!

Prayer:

“Lord, help me to associate with wholesome people who want good things for my life. Help me to stay away from those who are deceitful or looking to associate with me only for their own self-gain. Help me to in turn be a mentor to those who could use guidance in their life.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Each and every day you must make decisions, some big, others small. Together they will impact your life for years to come. Seek out those who want to build you up! If you find yourself treading down a path that strays from wholesomeness, fear not, for it is not to late to change your ways.

Be Greatly Blessed!