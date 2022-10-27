The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has honoured Nura Sani Kangiwa, Director General (DG) of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), at a colourful ceremony to mark the 51st Anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties between China and Nigeria held at the Cultural Centre of the Embassy in Abuja.

This was contained in a press release signed by NIHOTOUR’s Director of Media and Public Relations, Mr. Ahmed Sule.

The Award tagged October 1st Award of China – Nigeria Friendship was bestowed on Kangiwa in view of his very valuable contributions to the growth and sustenance of healthy bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China and further urged Kangiwa to remain steadfast in his most-worthy contributions in the service of humanity and among nations of the world for better international cooperation.

Making the presentation of the Award on behalf of Mr. Cui Jianchun, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Zhang Vi, The Minister Counsellor in the Chinese Embassy, noted that Kangiwa has continuously worked and cooperated with the Embassy in cultural, tourism and hospitality promotion activities that have boosted the existence of cordial and bilateral relationship between the Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China and Nigeria.

In his response, Kangiwa who expressed his gratitude to the Embassy for the recognition, promised to continue to cooperate in efforts at promoting healthy bilateral ties between the two countries for socio economic and cultural benefits of both countries, noting that the Award will spur him to do more in his service to Nigeria in particular, and humanity as a whole.

Kangiwa was among 51 prominent Nigerians honoured at the ceremony for their contributions in various fields and spheres of human endeavours by the Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China at this year’s 1st October Award of China – Nigerian Friendship Anniversary.