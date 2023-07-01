CHIMAROKE NNAMANI: The diary of a “m*d” black politician

On June 08, 2005, veteran American actors and producers, Tyler Perry and Reuben Canon produced a film directed by Darren Grant titled: “Diary of a mad black woman.”

It was a romantic comedy drama which tells the story of a black woman who is thrown out of her house by her husband on their 18th wedding anniversary as she moves in with her grandmother. This made her get “mad” at any man who crosses her path. She literally couldn’t hold back her frustration, and so, transfer of aggression was inevitable.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has been living the plot of this movie perfectly, since his inglorious and generational failure at the February 25 2023 national assembly polls.

He has been running riot on twitter casting aspersions on Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi — the immediate past executive governor of Enugu state, and immaculate Peter Obi of Labour Party.

And it will be uncharitable, especially on the part of Nsukka people to allow Senator Chimaroke Nnamani get away with his uncensored insults on Ugwuanyi, because indirectly, he is pulling the outdated clannish stigma of “Nwa Nsukka” on them all. It is good that Dr. George Ajogwu has replied him, but more is needed. What started like a mild cyber-bullying, an aftereffect of frustration from his woeful defeat on his senatorial re-election bid has graduated into a full-blown war against fraternal sensibility of Ndi Nsukka.

Chimaroke has been exhibiting amateurish traits of someone who don’t know how to manage electoral misfortune. As Mr. Val. Obienyem would say: “one can always detect in his continued tweets – glaring tissues of puerilities, iniquities, insults, imprecations — something akin to pompous rhetoric.”

On social media, he transmogrified into a rabies-infested dog that barks at every living thing that crosses his way. From INEC officials to the state PDP members. He chastised everyone except his Nkanu kinsmen. He still hasn’t come to terms with the obvious fact that his people hate his guts and expressed their dismay at the polls. He believes the cause of his abysmal performance was from external forces, not his stenchy public perception, hence his ceaseless public jabs at Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“…he (Ugwuanyi) personally selected all my agents. Arranged my suspension and expulsion from PDP” he twitted.

He forgot that his misdemeanor in PDP was public knowledge. He served mammon and God at the same time, in that while he claimed to be a member of the party, he was supporting APC presidential candidate — Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the extent that his name was boldly written among members of APC’s presidential campaign council. He also forgot that we recollect vividly that after his tenure as governor, he left the party in 2010 to form Progressives for Democratic Change (PDC). Such scavenger don’t need to blame anyone for his being booted out of PDP by its leadership.

But on his recent tweet, the ex governor has dragged his putrefying personality into smearing Nsukka clan as a whole. He is insulting not just Ugwuanyi but his entire genealogy.

Let us not forget that Chimaroke Nnamani’s tenure as governor was the darkest period in the history of the state. He plunged Enugu State House of Assembly (2001 — 2003) into deluge, while he was at war of supremacy with his political godfather — Chief Jim Nwobodo. He presided over a reign of terror in the state, as his regime cheapened the lives of citizens. Countless extrajudicial killings, and other forms of criminality were commonplace in Enugu from 1999 to 2007 while his terms lasted.

His departure marked a breathe of fresh air for Ndi Enugu, as his successor, Barr. Sullivan Chime’s first achievement was to banish him from the state’s political landscape. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi took over, and in his goodness decided to inject life into his decomposed life. From oblivion, Chimaroke was shooted back to the hallowed chambers of Nigerian Senate. This is today, the same man taunting Ugwuanyi. Does he even have a drop of humanity in him?

At his return, many thought that he may have learnt his lessons. But nay, his character flaws were embedded in his melanin pigment. No amount of body-bleaching cream can tone it up. “Ihe na-esi nwa mkpi is di ya n’ ime ahu.” He immediately started bragging, pushing all sorts of rhetorical braggadocio, as the Landlord of Enugu politics.

Not a few got angry that Ugwuanyi resurrected the old enemy of the State, and in muted protest took to polls to cast their votes against PDP; albeit misunderstanding Ugwuanyi’s harmless gesture. They feared that trends of terror, loss of lives and property, and the culture of social injustice and insecurity which Chimaroke days represented will be reinvented. During PDP’s Guber primary, Chimaroke was seen assaulting Hon. Chijioke Edoga, shoving him and violently daring him, much to the dismay of his supporters. It was an eyesore, beholding an acclaimed elderly statesman attain such magnitude of shamelessness.

This made many believe the unconfirmed hypothesis that Barr. Peter Mbah (having served as his Commissioner for finance) was on mission to re-launch the gory days of Ebeano regime. From that moment, public sympathy tilted towards Edoga, and the choral lyrics of “Ka Isi-Uzo jee” was reignited. The popularity of Peter Obi rubbed off on all Labour Party candidates including Hon. Edoga, and Barr. Oyibo Chukwu (Nnamani’s fellow Nkanu man and opponent), and this ultimately awakened the beast in him.

Oyibo Chukwu was murdered in cold blood, and all accusing fingers pointed towards “Chyboy” (as Nnamani was fondly called in his heydays), for in Igbo land, “when a witch cry at night and a child dies at dawn,” the cause of the death doesn’t need the expertise of diviners to unravel. Late Oyibo’s ticket was transferred to his brother in sympathy, and Ndi Nkanu swept their votes in his favour. Chimaroke was left dejected, desolate and cold!

Ndi Enugu have not forgotten in a hurry the tragedy of his maladministration as governor. His mismanagement of state funds was legendary. There were reports that he diverted funds meant for the development of the state into his personal accounts. For instance, in 2005, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested his aide, Sunday Onyebuchi, for allegedly diverting N1.5 billion meant for the construction of a water scheme in the state. This was just one of many instances of financial impropriety during Nnamani’s tenure.

The greatest horror in this saga was that while Enugu State bled, Chimaroke Nnamani acquired the following: Rainbownet Telecommunications, properties at Hill Gate Estate, Cosmo FM, 22 duplex buildings at Ebeano Estate and many others across the State and outside Nigeria. There were also Rainbownet billions of Naira shares in Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank as well as ownership of Capital City Automobile Nig. Ltd, Malum Construction Company, Renaissance University, Mea Mater (My Mother) Elizabeth High School. All these and many that were criminally concealed from prying eyes were acquired while he was Governor.

Another area of concern was the poor state of infrastructure in Enugu State. Despite receiving significant allocations from the federal government, Nnamani failed to improve the state’s roads, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions. Many of the state’s roads were in a deplorable condition, making transportation difficult for residents. The healthcare system was also in a sorry state, with hospitals lacking basic equipment and medical personnel.

Furthermore, there were allegations of political victimization and intimidation under Nnamani’s tenure. The governor was accused of using state resources to target his political opponents and suppress dissenting voices. There were reports of journalists and activists being harassed and arrested for criticizing the governor’s policies.

His maladministration also affected the state’s economy. Despite being blessed with abundant natural resources, including coal and limestone, Enugu State remained one of the poorest in the country. Nnamani’s government failed to attract foreign investment or create an enabling environment for local businesses to thrive. This led to high levels of unemployment and poverty in the state.

This is now the man who, with straight face could berate Ugwuanyi. His temerity baffles the very devil itself.

— Nduka Nnadi.

ndukannadi80@gmail.com

