How time flies! From the remote village in Nsukka destiny evolved you into a global figure. You became a brand and a voice so sonorous, every ear itches to hear you speak.

Your style is unique and the very way and manner you hit and screw the head of message punchy and mesmerising.

Globe hears you, nations crave for your literary ingenuity. Continents smile and chuckle whenever you mount the rostrum to speak on issues using storylines.

On so many times you spoken on issues too delicate to brand you a feminist. Wrongly or rightly you remain unruffled, moving with the compass of your desires and beliefs, poised to achieve that which is uppermost to you.

When your parents passed, the unfortunate incident that happened between you and your priest weren’t beneath you to speak out. So much an issue it turned into. You poured it! You expressed and ventilated it the way and manner that possibly gave you relief.

The human in you played out. That is life, living it uniquely no matter whose ox is gored.

Nigeria is our country and there is no other country we can call ours however bad and disgracefully structured many think she is, our country it still remains.

The last election is one election that frayed and still fraying nerves. A lot of irregularities, Impunity, corruption and fraud . Only an insensitive soul would remain calm and unruffled without speaking out.

Your recent letter to the President of United States of America has stirred the hornet’ nest. Every body is running “kitikiti” attack from all sides expecially those who are at the centre of the mess. Just a letter! One would think you threw a bomb, just a letter! One may think you just planned, executed a coup that invalidated the President elect status of someone. Just a letter!

Chimamanda Adichie! De goddess of literary power? Nothing is beneath you to use your space and platform to speak out, once it is about the greatest good for the greatest number of people.

Nothing is beneath you, however highly placed and regarded you are, once it is about national interest, speak!!

Those who described your letter as colonial mentality should cover their face in shame and see how far they have gone eating their very vomits. Internet will continue to expose their treacherous and pretentious demeanour.

They should just shut up in their dishourable enterprises of buying and selling with the future of the nation. Stomach infrastructure mentality.

Nigeria is an interesting country. Together we will rescue her from the den of lions. She wouldn’t be hijacked by hirelings.

You are not a goddess! You are human and a Nigerian. You are not above lending your voice against things that are deliberate in devouring this country.

You are a celebrity, an icon, a brand and a strong voice on the global space but not a goddess too sacred to speak on issues of your country. If out of hubris and goddess mentality you chose to keep quiet, we will not all perish, a voice from the blues will emerge to speak too.

The problem of Nigeria isn’t beneath you. Speak! Speak! Speak again and again. Write ! Write!! Write again and again. It wouldn’t be too much until the right thing is done.

Of what use is ones talent if it can’t be used for the good of the society. If you don’t write now when would you?

You are not a goddess! You are human and a Nigerian who feels the pains and the rascality of the hijackers of our common destiny for a better Nigeria.

Nigeria will be good again and those who are presently devouring their vomits, nemesis will play host to them soon.

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com