Chimamanda! De Goddess!

Quite an interesting personality. The aura around her, the carriage and mien, perfectly chiseled and fitted, making the air that wheezes from her one fragrance, not even a single person would detest to sniff it like a He Goat in its hot period.

She is a goddess! I didn’t creat that identity. I couldn’t , the power to do it isn’t within me for her chi who softens her pears gave her to lick on a plater.

She isn’t the brightest, not of course the most intelligent nor did she blaze the trail in creative writing, but she came into the space, like a lightning, her meteoric raise gave her fame and visibility; creating platforms, engaging in issues using the creativity of story telling . Who could have been behind such? Her Chi! who would never allow her to either fall or fail. What a name! What a magic in a name! Chimamanda!

The whole world currently stands in ovation for her voice and literary creativity Just her voice! She stands behind a pulpit, just her voice! She walks to a platform ! Just her voice! In a manner that is alluringly magical all eyes focus , ears open with rapt attention and minds freeze, savoring the intelligence, the humor and unique creativity with which she delivers her masterpiece. Always a masterpiece! . Always on point! Always cracking ribs! Always smiling even when the punch about to be released may be either controversial or lethal, she laughs, of course in a very infectious manner.

Her story to fame wasn’t meteoric; devoid of moments of indecision. She had her own fair share of struggle to identify what her chi really wanted from her from what parental choices and wishes made her to embrace at a time.

She was that bold to break off from a path many would adjudge as prestigious to a path of lesser prominence in the eyes of men, of course not in the eyes of her Chi!

This morning, going through some WhatsApp messages, I stumbled on her piece on the IPOB and Nnamdi Kalu. My heart suddenly fell in love, sadly she is a goddess above the courting of mere motals.

It is time for nde Igbo to talk less, write sparingly and adversely critize less. Unity is prime and the best way is to have collective and united front in giving nde Igbo a strong voice in Nigeria.

Though the manner and process of asking for this self determination may not be the best, criticising it at the glare of the public isn’t either an option .

Nnamdi meant well ! His approach may not be the best, defeathering him before those hold hold him hostage would at best be counterproductive.

“I am yet to see any of these tribes measure the size of their phallus by how hard they throw their kinsman under the bus.

But not your average Igbo man.

No. Not the average Igbo man with itchy fingers, who masturbates off lambasting Nnamdi. The Igbo man must belong. He must trend. It is fashionable.

The Igbos are a bit too extra on this table”( Chimamanda).

Isn’t the above a reflection of how we are ? Shinning off the adversaries and misfortunes of our kins men. Preferring others at the expense of our brothers?.

The last presidential election stands in boldness, pointing accusing fingers at us.

Chimamanda isn’t a regular guy around. She is a goddess; using her endowment to hold the world spell bound.

She isn’t a feminist noised around, she may fit perfectly in the mould of a socio -political and cultural activist, whose level of tolerance for unfairness, injustice, corruption, and gender Intimidation is minus zero.

Chimamanda a literary goddess with a flair and carriage that are not common. She is a goddess not to be worshiped and idolized but one that should brew and breed zeal and commitment in using our talents, position and previlages to make our world no matter how small stand in ovation for us.

Let’s celebrate her and clink glasses for her contributions in the literary world. She came! She saw! She is conquering!!

We are all gifted. She found her path, honed it, gave it a brand, now all generations are coming looking for it. We too can! Our chi isn’t uncreative. He can soften our pears too! Making the sound of our names sweet and cheering in the ears of the world audience. As we rise by lifting others we also rise by celebrating the risen. What we celebrate we attract!

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

07068420002