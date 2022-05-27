Friday, May 27, 2022
Buhari and ASUU

Children’s Day: Buhari promises improved education for all

Shalom Grace

Shalom Grace

In celebrating this year’s Children’s Day, President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his administration will continue to work hard to ensure that every child has access to education, which prepares them for a bright future.

The President recognises the place of education in the development of every country and is committed to seeing a further significant reduction in the number of out-of-school children.

He acknowledges that while education of the Nigerian child will remain on the front burner for this government, other issues – healthcare, protection from harm, drugs, cultism, child trafficking and abuse, domestic violence- are equally receiving needed attention from the government.

President Buhari believes that Nigerian children deserve the best and a safe country  where they can grow, make friends, interact and travel freely, and emerge as successful leaders in different fields of endeavour.

‘‘With our investments in infrastructure, youth development, education, Information and Communication Technology, Digital Economy, Culture, Arts and Entertainment in the last seven years, I believe we are laying a solid foundation for a better quality of life for future generations in the country,’’ he says.

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

