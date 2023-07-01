Chicken out of “Fraud Triangle,” Egbeocha tells civil servants

The need for entrenchment of integrity and regulatory compliance in the banking and allied sector of the Nigerian economy as an anti-corruption strategy, came to the fore in a recently held one-day anti-corruption sensitization programme organized by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) for the staff and management of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Owerri, Imo state.

An Assistant Commissioner in the Public Enlightenment unit, ICPC Imo State office, Mrs. Chinwe Egbeocha, revealed this during the sensitization programme held at the NDIC conference room in Owerri.

She stated that the anti-corruption sensitisation programme, which is targeted at Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Imo and Abia States, is a public enlightenment and education strategy of the Commission in pursuant to Section 6 (e)&(f) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Speaking on the topic titled ‘An Overview of the ICPC Act 2000 and the Role of Civil Servants in the Fight against Corruption’, Mrs. Egbeocha explained the relationship between pressure, opportunity and rationalization in the perpetration of corrupt acts and abuse of due process, which is termed as the “Fraud Triangle”.

Also, offences and punishments in the Act from Sections 8 to 26 were exhaustively discussed eliciting diverse comments and questions from the participants.

The Assistant Commissioner thereafter charged the staff of NDIC to live up to their responsibilities as civil servants in the fight against corruption as they have a major role to play where their actions or inactions may either aid or mar the successes achieved so far in the fight against corruption.

She further advised that as regulatory officers, saddled with the responsibility of securing the deposits of Nigerians in licensed banks, the NDIC staff must live above board and conduct their duties with high level of integrity and transparency and also make it a duty to report any observed corruption to the ICPC.

In his remarks at the event, the Zonal Comptroller of NDIC Owerri zonal office, Mr. Hamilton Samson, thanked the Commission for reaching out to the Corporation and mentioned that the NDIC also engages in sensitization of the general public as part of their mandate as a regulatory body.

He said the Corporation has zero tolerance for corruption and all forms of malpractices in the implementation of its mandate and activities, explaining that the core values of the corporation is based on integrity, accountability and transparency.

While thanking the ICPC for the enlightenment, Mr. Samson assured the Commission of their constant support and collaboration in the fight against corruption.

The programme ended with an interactive session, presentation of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials and group pictures.

