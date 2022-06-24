Friday, June 24, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Chibok’s Eight years of Anguish

Photo source: Google

Chibok’s Eight years of Anguish

Kenechukwu Obiezu

Kenechukwu Obiezu

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

It has been eight years, but like a festering wound, the national slight that Chibok in Borno State Nigeria represents just refuses to go away, becoming in the process the symbol of the sinister scar was first scratched into the soul of a country that has never remained the same.

A day of deep darkness.

  In the dead of night of April 14,2014, while a country troubled by five frightening years of Boko Haram insurgency was wandering aimlessly in a wounded sleep, Boko Haram quietly made their way to the Government Girls Secondary School Chibok in Borno State where they snatched about 276 female students aged between 16 and 18.

The timing of the attack was perfect as the girls were only in school to take their final exams in Physics after the school had been closed due to deteriorating security attacks.

The attack drew a collective gasp of horror from the Giant of Africa, and jarred the world fully awake to the depth of the danger posed by a group that has done only very little since then to conceal the danger it poses.

More than 276 days

 As news of the abduction spread, further tipping a country already on edge towards the precipice, there were the usual commitments by the Federal Government, then led by President Goodluck Jonathan, to find all the girls and reunite them safely with their families at All Costs.  Eight years and two administrations later, the last girl is yet to return.

 Charred chances and choices.

About fifty-eight of the girls were able to escape immediately after the attack by jumping from the trucks while about eighty of the girls were later released in exchange for the release of some Boko Haram Commanders by the Nigerian government.

The other abducted girls have continued to trickle in since then. While rescue efforts from the Nigerian authorities have borne fruits over the years leading some of the girls to return home, as at April 14, 2021, more than 100 of the girls were still missing.

According to the Nigerian Army, between June 12 and 14, 2022, Mary Dauda and Hauwa Joseph, two of the girls were found. Of course, they each had babies on them, further confirming the fears that the abduction of the girls was Boko Harams steamy stab at sexual slavery. While confirming that all the girls remaining in Boko Harams captivity were married, they also revealed that more than twenty of their school mates were still in Gazuwa camp in Sambisa Forest.

 A reactionary response.

As terrorism has continued to rage in Nigeria, disrupting lives with frightening precision, it has been most frustrating to note that the response of the Nigerian authorities has simply not been forceful enough.

Of course, efforts have been made and remain ongoing to halt the hydra-headed monster of terrorism which seems to have designs on the complete takeover of Nigeria, the nagging feeling remains that not nearly enough is being done to check the deadly menace, thereby encouraging its spread in the process. The consequences for Nigerians remain there for all to see.

Unsafe schools.

  It is also deeply worrisome that in many ways, it is education itself that is directly under attack by terrorism in Nigeria. All over the country, especially in those areas where these terrorists have been known to set up camp, schools remain their favourite stomping grounds. Students whose only desire is to safely go to school and learn have been subjected to the most horrific of attacks.

The continued lack of safety in many Nigerian schools continues to betray the lack of adequate security that the country is experiencing at the moment. It would appear that unless this is addressed, and quickly too, Nigerians will continue to live in palpable fear.

 

Kene Obiezu,

keneobiezu@gmail.com

 

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle