Chelsea Football Club has unveiled Spanish left back Marc Cucurella who it signed from Brighton, today. Football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano had on Wednesday published that the 24 years deal to join Chelsea is finalized. In a contrary opinion, Brighton denied the news. He is now confirmed by both clubs that a deal has been reached worth £55m for a long term deal.

In turn, Levi Colwill joined Brighton from Chelsea as a loan player, a situation suggested to have triggered Brighton’s earlier denial of Marc’s deal to Chelsea. It was reported that Chelsea wanted a buyback clause in Levi’s deal, which appeared not to be a welcomed development to Brighton.

Head coach Graham Potter said, “We did not want to lose Marc, but he wanted the opportunity of playing Champions League football with a view to accelerating his progress to Spain’s World Cup squad.

“Of course we are disappointed to see Marc leave, but we wish him well for the future. He had an excellent first season in the Premier League, deservedly winning both our Player of the Season awards, and has been an absolute pleasure to work with over the past 12 months.”

Chelsea’s chairman Todd Boehly said: ‘Marc is an elite defender of proven Premier League quality, and he further strengthens our squad going into the new season. We continue to work on and off the pitch, and we’re delighted Marc will be a part of the present and future at Chelsea.’