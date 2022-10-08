Chelsea returned to English Premier League action after a scintillating performance against AC Milan last week in their third game in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Graham Potter, who still needs to win more matches to qualify to the group stage of the Champions League rested a few players against the Wolves this afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havartz made a difference at Stamford Bridge, helping Chelsea to a 1-0 lead before half-time.

In the 53rd minute, Christian Pulisic doubled Chelsea’s lead by chipping the ball over Wolf’s goalkeeper.

Broja, who came in as a substitute, scored Chelsea’s fourth goal which gave Chelsea a 4-0 lead at home.

Chelsea pushed to a top 4 after their convincing win with 16 points.