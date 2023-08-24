Chelsea to be without 8 senior players for their tie against Luton Town

Chelsea FC have revealed that 8 senior players will be absent for their tie against Luton Town this weekend.

The club in their update asserted the state of each of the players’ injuries development.

The following injury update has been provided ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League match with Luton Town.

Benoit Badiashile – at the end stages of his rehabilitation programme.

Marcus Bettinelli – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Armando Broja – at the end stages of his rehabilitation programme.

Trevoh Chalobah – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Carney Chukwuemeka – recovering well post-surgery and starting rehabilitation.

Wesley Fofana – continuing with the early stages of his rehabilitation programme.

Reece James – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Mykhailo Mudryk – starting rehabilitation having undergone assessments on an injury sustained in training this week.

Christopher Nkunku – continuing with the early stages of his rehabilitation programme.