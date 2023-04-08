Chelsea suffered defeat during Frank Lampard’s first game after the Blues confirmed his return as a caretaker. Chelsea was beaten through a slim score line of 1-0 by the Wolves.

Matheus Nunes’s first-half strike in the 31st minute separated both sides. Despite Chelsea’s 62% possession against the 38% Wolves had, the blues attack remained toothless in the entire 90 minutes after registering just one shot on goal from 13 attempts.

Chelsea remains in the 11th spot with 39 points, while the Wolves sit behind them with 31 points.

The Blues are in the Bernabéu midweek, for the start of its Champions League quarter-final tie against the holders, Real Madrid. Kick-off on Wednesday is 8 pm UK time. Chelsea’s next Premier League outing is on Saturday at home to Brighton.