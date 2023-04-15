Chelsea suffered another setback at home to Brighton after a 1-2 defeat. Chelsea, despite taking the early lead, fell to defeat, conceding twice at home. Frank Lampard has now lost all three games he has guided Chelsea on since his return to the club as a caretaker.

Gallagher scored Chelsea’s goal in the 13th minute to take the early lead, Danny Welbeck neutralized the scoreline by equalizing just 3 minutes to half-time. Chelsea conceded another goal from Brighton in the 70th minute in front of their fans, ending the game by 2-1 in favour of Brighton.

Chelsea remains in the 11th position in the Premier League table and is now closer to the relegation zone than they are closer to Arsenal.