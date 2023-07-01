Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Chelsea signs Nicolas Jackson from Spanish side Villarreal

Chelsea signs Nicolas Jackson from Spanish side Villarreal

Oladimeji Adeoye July 1, 2023 0

Chelsea have announced the signing of a Senegal international from Villareal on an eight-year contract following a breakout 2022/23 campaign in La Liga with the Yellow Submarines.

Jackson scored 12 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions for Villarreal and earned a call-up for the Senegal World Cup squad. He made his international debut at the tournament in Qatar.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said:

‘We are excited to welcome Nicolas to Chelsea. He is a young player with big potential, as he showcased for Villarreal last season.

‘We believe he is ready for this next step in his career and look forward to him working with our new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, and his Chelsea teammates.’

In an interview, Jackson lament how he watched the Stamford Bridge as a child and playing in such a recognized pitch is a dream come true:

‘This is the first time I’ve been to Stamford Bridge, it’s perfect,’ he said. ‘It’s very big and the fans are near the pitch. The Villarreal stadium is like that, so I’m used to the fans being right up close to the pitch and I like that a lot.

The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria
Trending
The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

‘I wanted to join a big team and Chelsea is one of the best teams in the world, plus I’ve watched them since I was young. I watched Demba Ba, Didier Drogba, and Nicolas Anelka were good too, big players. So I always dreamed of playing for a team like this.

‘When Chelsea came there was no question in my mind. I always had this kind of team in my mind. I talked to my family and my agent and I have icons who played here – Drogba and Ba, big strikers. So when Chelsea came my heart said the answer should be yes and I decided to follow it and come here.

‘I remember the Champions League final in 2012 and especially when Drogba scored that header right at the end. I watched those players for Chelsea when I was growing up so I decided to follow in their footsteps. Hopefully, that’s what continues to happen now I’m here.’

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Victor Osimhen to snub Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG as his two favourite clubs are revealed

Oladimeji Adeoye July 1, 2023 0

Piers Morgan urges Arsenal to break the bank for Victor Osimhen’s deal

Oladimeji Adeoye June 30, 2023 0
NBBF Appoints Rena Wakama

NBBF Appoints Rena Wakama As Women Head Coach 

Oladimeji Adeoye June 30, 2023 0
Ngolo Kante

Former Chelsea midfielder, Ngolo Kante buys a Belgian club

Oladimeji Adeoye June 30, 2023 0
Saudi Football

The Saudi Football Seizure

Dr. Binoy Kampmark June 30, 2023 0

Arsenal announce the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Oladimeji Adeoye June 29, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Dear IGP Egbetokun, Disband Ebubeagu and Review Imo State Police Architecture

Onwuasoanya FCC Jones July 1, 2023 0

Chelsea signs Nicolas Jackson from Spanish side Villarreal

Oladimeji Adeoye July 1, 2023 0

Another Nigerian Chef Begins 150 – Hours Cook -a- Thon to Break Guinness Record

Adekunle Taofeek July 1, 2023 0

Russia’s Relations with Africa Limited to Agreements and Joint Declarations  

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh July 1, 2023 0

Victor Osimhen to snub Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG as his two favourite clubs are revealed

Oladimeji Adeoye July 1, 2023 0