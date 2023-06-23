Chelsea Sign Nicolas Jackson From Villarreal

Chelsea has signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal to help counter a flurry of elite departures from the club this summer.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Chelsea and Villarreal have agreed to pay somewhat more than Nicolas Jackson’s €35 million release clause.

This summer, Nicolas Jackson of La Liga team Villarreal has been a major target on Chelsea’s transfer radar.

Jackson already signed a personal contract with Chelsea after being persuaded of the Chelsea idea, but talks with Villarreal were taking longer than expected since Chelsea insisted on its preferred payment schedule.

Chelsea decided to pay Nicolas Jackson’s release clause in installments rather than in full. Before allowing Jackson to join the London club, Villarreal demanded full payment.

Chelsea clung onto the transfer despite the initial difficulties in the bargaining process despite a large exodus of first team players to Saudi Arabia and domestic competitors.

Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, and Hakim Ziyech were all on the exit lane from Chelsea to Saudi Arabia.

Al Ittihad and Kante agreed on a four-year pact. Al Nassr and Ziyech established a complete understanding. While Edouard Mendy will join Al Hilal, Kalidou Koulibaly will join Al Ahli.

In addition to losing Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City, Chelsea also expects to lose Mason Mount to Manchester United and Kai Havertz to Arsenal.

Villarreal was in severe need of a top-9 player, thus Chelsea stuck to the negotiations despite the wave of departures.

It seemed very obvious that a deal would be made given the leverage of completely agreeing on personal terms with Jackson.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea has now successfully brought the 22-year-old to West London.

Villarreal has agreed to the club’s initial proposed installment payment schedule. The €35 million release clause is anticipated to be significantly exceeded by the Blues.

Jackson is now prepared for his Chelsea medicals, which are anticipated in the upcoming days, before the club makes a formal announcement.

What exactly is Nicolas Jackson?

Senegalese football player Nicolas Jackson is a striker for Villarreal in La Liga and the Senegal national team.

Jackson has a contract with Chelsea and will play in the Premier League the next year wearing the Blue jersey of the West London team.

Jackson is renowned for his agility, endurance, accurate placement, and goal-scoring abilities. He has a high work ethic, is athletic, and can dribble well.

