According to Football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea FC has secured the signature of a 15-year-old wonder kid Kendry Peaz from Independiente of the Ecuadorian league.

Fabrizio further disclosed that many clubs in Europe had jostled for his signature, fortunately, Chelsea beat them to his signature.

Born in 2007, Kendry is one of the best talents in South America, and he’s already playing with the U17 Ecuador team despite being 15 years old.

Kendry will join Chelsea in July 2025 when he will turn 18 due to FIFA rules — the deal is 100% completed.

Independiente del Valle could receive up to €20m fee depending on the add-ons — it’s a record package for Ecuadorian football, but it will depend on Kendry’s performances in European football.