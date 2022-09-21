Willoughby lost his job at Chelsea as the club’s Commercial director after the club found out he sent inappropriate messages to a female football finance agent who was at some point interested in buying Chelsea. Willoughby sent improper messages to Catalina Kim before he joined the club last month.

Willoughby had worked at Chelsea previously in 2007-2010, he returned to the club just weeks ago and was sacked just one month into his second spell at the club.

Chelsea FC spokesperson said:

“Chelsea confirms that it has terminated commercial director Damian Willoughby’s employment with immediate effect,”

“Evidence of inappropriate messages sent by Mr Willoughby, prior to his appointment at Chelsea FC earlier this month, has recently been provided to and investigated by the club.

“While they were sent before his employment at the club, such behaviour runs counter to the workplace environment and corporate culture being established by the club’s new ownership.”

The Telegraph, which first reported the story, said that Kim highlighted the messages to Chelsea’s head of business, Tim Glick, who hired Willoughby.

Kim’s firm C&P Sports Group was involved in British property owner Nick Candy’s bid to buy the club after it was put up for sale by former owner Roman Abramovich earlier this year.

A Chelsea spokesperson added: “The club’s owners are working tirelessly to set and achieve the highest standards both on and off the pitch, and are determined to establish and nurture a culture of transparency, accountability, inclusivity, diversity and opportunity.

“The club is committed to creating an environment which embodies these values.”