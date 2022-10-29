Chelsea’s manager was handed his first defeat by his former club Brighton since joining Chelsea. Brighton, who has struggled in their last two games, had a terrific triumph over Chelsea today.
Trossard’s early goal, Loftus Cheek’s 14th-minute own goal and Cholobah’s replicate same own goal in the 42nd minute, were enough to give Brighton a half-time 3-0 lead.
In the 48th minute, Kai Havertz pulled one back for Chelsea, reducing the goal deficit to 3-1. Unfortunately, the Blues conceded late to Brighton, which helped the home team triumph over the former manager.
Newcastle and Tottenham, who won today have now dumped Chelsea out of the top4.
