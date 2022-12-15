According to Football transfer sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Norwegian outfit Molde have struck an agreement to lure its 19 years old teenage striker to Stamford Bridge by January. The Italian Journalist disclosed that personal terms are being discussed, and the deal is worth €10m.

Armando Broja was yesterday confirmed to have sustained an injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the season, a development that may have prompted Chelsea to seek a replacement for the remaining half of the season.

“Having sustained a knee injury during the first half of Sunday’s friendly against Aston Villa, Armando underwent further assessment following the club’s return to England.

Scan results from those assessments have unfortunately confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and that surgery will be required.

Following the operation, Armando will work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.”

David Fofana scored 17 goals and made 6 assists last season for Molde and has scored 4 this season in 10 appearances.