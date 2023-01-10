According to transfer football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea has reached an agreement to bring Portuguese forward Joao Felix to Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the season on loan. The loan move is expected to cost Chelsea €11m and his salary will be covered by Chelsea 100%.

Fabrizio further disclosed that Felix will sign a contract extension with Atlético before his expected medicals with Chelsea.

Chelsea, who backed out from Enzo Fernandez’s deal with Benfica quickly responded with an alternative in Felix who is expected to move to London in the comming hours for his medicals.

Felix joined Atlético Madrid for a record deal of 126 m from Benfica in 2019. The 22 years old has struggled since joining Atlético Madrid as Antoine Griezman’s replacement.

Chelsea continues to make additions to the squad to address the dwindling fortune of the team.