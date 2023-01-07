Chelsea has officially announced that a deal for David Datro Fofana has been agreed with Norwegian champions Molde, with the young striker signing a contract until 2029 with an option to extend for a further year.

The Ivorian, who turned 20 last month, enjoyed a breakthrough in 2022 in Norway, showing himself to be a prolific goalscorer and one of European football’s most promising young talents.

On completing the move to Stamford Bridge, Fofana said: ‘Hello dear fans, I’m here, I’ve arrived well and I’m very happy to sign for the club of my dreams. I’ll see you soon on the pitch, cheers!’

Despite his young age, Fofana has an impressive 34 goal involvements in 65 appearances for Molde, with 24 goals and 10 assists in all competitions since joining the club from the Amadou Diallo Football Academy in his homeland at the start of the 2021 campaign in Norway.

He recently made his first full senior international start for the Ivory Coast, three years after debuting for a national side featuring exclusively domestic-based players.

The Ivorian’s combination of pace, skill and strength makes him a versatile striker, capable of scoring goals but especially adept at holding up the ball and retaining possession under pressure.