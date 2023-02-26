Chelsea rollacoaster season continued with another defeat suffered against Tottenham at the White Hart Lane Stadium. In Chelsea’s last 15 games under the guidance of English manager Graham Potter they have managed to secure only two wins.

The game which ended in a stalemate in the first half had a different result in the second half. Oliver Skipp in the 46th minute helped Spurs take a 1-0 lead. Captain Harry Kane made it 2-0 in the late minutes to secure Tottenham a massive win ending Chelsea’s dominance at the White Hart Lane.

Chelsea dropped to 10th place with 31 points following the disappointing result. Spurs moved to 4th position ahead of Newcastle United who have two games at hand.

