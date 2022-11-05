Chelsea FC has confirmed that Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup after sustaining an injury against Dinamo Zagreb in their last UEFA Champions League group stage game. Chelsea advanced to the knock-out stages, topping their group in the UEFA Champions League. Ben, who has suffered some spell injured for Chelsea this season unfortunately will miss the World.

A club statement from Chelsea:

“Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan of his hamstring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup.

Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.”

Ben has joined Kyle Walker as the two English players confirmed to miss the World Cup.