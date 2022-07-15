The Blues have completed the signing of Senegalese defender, Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for a fee of around €40m. The 31-year-old joined Napoli from Genk in 2014 and got a spotlight during the reign of Maurizio Sarri who also coached Chelsea. Koulibaly before his move to Chelsea was linked to Juventus and other clubs in Europe, but the Lion of Teranga Captain prioritized joining his compatriot Edouard Mendy in London.

Koulibaly, who is known for his athleticism, aggression, and quickness, was nicknamed K2 by fans.

He has capped 317 for SSC Napoli with a goal-scoring prowess during his stint. He scored 14 goals and assisted 8 times with Napoli.

Having finished as a runner-up with Senegal during the 2019 AFCON to Algeria. Koulibaly Captained Senegal to another final, where they won the last edition of the tournament against Egypt in Cameroon.

He made his debut with Senegal national team on 5 September 2015 and has been capped 62 times with his nation.

Chelsea will make an official announcement soon and look forward to making more additions, with Presnel Kimpempe close to sealing a deal with the London side.