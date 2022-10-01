Football actions returned fully this week after games were halted following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. English football returned with the usual surprise packages as Brighton held Liverpool to a draw in a six goals thriller match at Anfield. Chelsea claimed their first victory under Graham Potter over resilient Crystal Palace through a late-minute strike.

Liverpool less than 19 minutes into the game had conceded two goals to Brighton. Liverpool cancelled a goal through Firmino’s strike before half-time. The game returned with Liverpool levelling all goals to make it 2-2 with Firmino scoring both goals. Both teams proceeded to score goals each and decided to settle for a 3-3 full-time draw.

Liverpool with a game at hand has 10 points after seven games and sits in 10th place on the log.

Chelsea snuck out a difficult win away at Crystal Palace thanks to goals from Aubameyang and Gallagher who played his football on loan last season at Palace. Chelsea with a game at hand sits in 5th place following their 13 points acquired in seven games.

Other games that went down:

Brentford 0-0 Bournemouth

Fulham 1-4 Newcastle

Southampton 1-2 Everton