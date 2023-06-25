Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Chelsea FC has announced the signing of Jaimaca wonder kid Dujan Whisper

Oladimeji Adeoye June 25, 2023 0

Chelsea FC has officially announced the signing of Jamaica’s young starlet Dujan Whisper. The 17-year-old will join the club next season following his 18th birthday.

According to Chelsea, Dujan is a prolific goalscorer at the youth level, the 17-year-old was handed his senior international debut earlier this year against Trinidad & Tobago. Richards’ first start for his country came three days later against the same opposition, and he completed 90 minutes against Qatar earlier this month. Richards has also been selected by Jamaica for the upcoming Gold Cup.

Born in Port Royal, the young forward has developed into a full international at the Phoenix All Stars Football Academy, which he joined at the age of 11.

He has experience facing English opposition at the youth level and at the 2022 Manning Cup, an Under-19 competition regarded as Jamaica’s most prestigious youth tournament, Richards, representing Kingston College, scored 31 goals and registered 19 assists.

