Chelsea FC today confirmed the signing of Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco, signing a seven-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge for a fee worth €38m.

The central defender has been a regular for AS Monaco, where he has featured in the Champions League and Europa League for Monaco, amassing almost 150 appearances in all competitions to date.

The 21-year-old was handed his international debut by Didier Deschamps back in September.

Benoit Badiashile said:

‘I’m very happy to be here at Chelsea. I’m so excited to start playing for this club. I can’t wait to see the fans and start playing in the best league in the world.’

Chelsea Chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said:

‘We’re delighted to welcome Benoit to Chelsea. He’s an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself and has a huge amount of experience for his young age. We are sure he will form an important part of our team in the years ahead.’