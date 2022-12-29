Chelsea FC has confirmed that Reece James will be out for four weeks after sustaining another injury on his knee during their 2-0 victory encounter against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. James, 23, missed the World Cup in Qatar due to injury and has been confirmed to undergo another side lining for at least a month.

Wesley Fofona could return soon, but Ngolo Kante’s return date is not certain.

Chelsea’s official statement:

“Defender Reece James underwent assessment earlier today after being substituted during the second half of last night’s 2-0 Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth due to a knee injury.

Scan results have regrettably confirmed a setback for the 23-year-old, with Reece now set to be ruled out for up to a month.”

Reece James on his Twitter handle:

“2022 has been the toughest year to date.

Just want to thank you all for the support, none of you go unnoticed.

It’s naturally affected me mentally, I’m currently just tryna deal with the cards I’ve been dealt.

I hope your end of the year is filled with peace, joy & happiness.”