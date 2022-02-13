English Premier League side, Chelsea defeated Palmeiras 2-1 after extra time to win the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Germany midfielder, Havertz scored a penalty in the 117 minutes to give the Blues victory in the cup.

Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku had given the European champions the lead after half-time but Raphael Veiga equalised for the Copa Libertadores winners through a penalty kick 10 minutes later.

Havertz, however, gave his side the winning goal in the extra time after Chelsea was awarded a penalty following another VAR review after a handball by Luan.

Chelsea is world champions for the first time in their history.

Chelsea’s next fixture is against Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Saturday.