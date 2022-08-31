Chelsea’s football club today announced the signing of French defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City. The 21-year-old arrives to further bolster Thomas Tuchel’s defence for the 2022/23 season, following the arrivals of Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella earlier in the summer.

He joined Leicester from Saint Étienne in 2020 where he helped the foxes lift their first ever FA Cup last year against Chelsea. During his spell with the club, Fofona made 52 appearances for the Club, including 37 in the Premier League and 11 across two European campaigns.

On completing his signing, Fofana said: ‘The last two days have been really big days for me, and I’m very happy. I trained this morning with the team, and it’s a dream for me. I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.

‘I’m here to win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies, so I’m here to continue that.’

Chelsea’s chairman Todd Boehly said: ‘Wesley is a hugely promising defender who has already proven his quality in the Premier League at a young age. We are delighted we were able to bring one of Europe’s most exciting talents to Chelsea and further strengthen that area of our squad, both for this season and many more to come.’