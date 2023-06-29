Chelsea confirms the departure of Edouard Mendy

Chelsea have announced the departure of their Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from the club to Saudi Arabian giant Al Ahli. Mendy will join country man Koulibaly, who also depart Chelsea for a Saudi Arabian outfit this week.

The 31-year-old will be best remembered at Stamford Bridge for the key role he played on the run to Champions League glory in 2021. Mendy conceded just twice in seven knockout matches – and those goals were unstoppable volleys by Porto forward Mehdi Taremi and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid.

Those performances resulted in Mendy being named UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season, The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, and helped him to second place in the voting for the Yashin Trophy, an award that recognises the game’s top stoppers. He became only the second goalkeeper in Chelsea history to be shortlisted for that honour.

Mendy’s second campaign at Stamford Bridge brought more success. We won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, the second of those coming just days after he had been the hero for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final, saving the decisive spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

Trending The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

Mendy kept 23 clean sheets for Chelsea during the 2021/22 season, including in both domestic finals. He also kept five consecutive shutouts in Champions League home fixtures, a first by a goalkeeper of an English club.

Share this post