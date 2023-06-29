Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Chelsea confirms the departure of Edouard Mendy

Chelsea confirms the departure of Edouard Mendy

Oladimeji Adeoye June 29, 2023 0

Chelsea have announced the departure of their Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from the club to Saudi Arabian giant Al Ahli. Mendy will join country man Koulibaly, who also depart Chelsea for a Saudi Arabian outfit this week.

The 31-year-old will be best remembered at Stamford Bridge for the key role he played on the run to Champions League glory in 2021. Mendy conceded just twice in seven knockout matches – and those goals were unstoppable volleys by Porto forward Mehdi Taremi and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid.

Those performances resulted in Mendy being named UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season, The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, and helped him to second place in the voting for the Yashin Trophy, an award that recognises the game’s top stoppers. He became only the second goalkeeper in Chelsea history to be shortlisted for that honour.

Mendy’s second campaign at Stamford Bridge brought more success. We won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, the second of those coming just days after he had been the hero for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final, saving the decisive spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria
Trending
The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

Mendy kept 23 clean sheets for Chelsea during the 2021/22 season, including in both domestic finals. He also kept five consecutive shutouts in Champions League home fixtures, a first by a goalkeeper of an English club.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Arsenal announce the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Oladimeji Adeoye June 29, 2023 0

Newly promoted Luton Town sign Nigerian born Chiedozie Ogbene

Oladimeji Adeoye June 28, 2023 0

Ben Chilwell’s passionate tribute to his dad

Oladimeji Adeoye June 28, 2023 0

Manchester City have finalized the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea

Oladimeji Adeoye June 28, 2023 0
Modrić New Contract

Real Madrid and Luka Modrić have agreed to extend the player’s contract by a year

Oladimeji Adeoye June 26, 2023 0

Barcelona unveils Ilkay Gündogan as club’s new addition

Oladimeji Adeoye June 26, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Reaching that Elusive Goal

Strategy for Success

Gerald Kure June 29, 2023 0

To Survive You Have To Fight: Central Nigeria And The Terrorists (Part 1)

Fr George Barde June 29, 2023 0

Arsenal announce the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Oladimeji Adeoye June 29, 2023 0

Chelsea confirms the departure of Edouard Mendy

Oladimeji Adeoye June 29, 2023 0
5G Technology Africa

5G as a catalyst for economic opportunities and innovation in Sub-Saharan Africa

Adams Peter June 29, 2023 0