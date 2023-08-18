Chelsea completes the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton

Chelsea FC today completed the signing of midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton. The Belgian joins the Blues after Moises Caicedo was unveiled just a few days ago. Ironically both defensive midfielders rejected Liverpool to join Chelsea.

The 19-year-old has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge and further strengthens Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

On completing his move to Chelsea, Lavia said: ‘I’m really happy join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It’s an amazing football club with a rich history, and I’m truly excited to begin.

‘I can’t wait to meet all my new team-mates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together.’

Also, Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley expressed their delight in welcoming Romeo to Chelsea. He demonstrated his quality in the Premier League last season at Southampton, showing maturity despite his young age, and is a player we have monitored for some time.

‘We believe he is ready to make an impact at Chelsea throughout the current campaign, and in the coming years.’

In addition, Lavia started his career with Anderlecht in his native Belgium and spent eight years with the club before joining Manchester City at the age of 16.

In a campaign that ended in relegation for the Saints, Lavia made 34 appearances. He caught the eye with several impressive performances, including in a surprise Southampton victory at Stamford Bridge in February.