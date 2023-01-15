Chelsea has confirmed that they have completed the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhailo Mydryk for a 8 and half years deals. The 22 years old cost Chelsea around 100 m with add-ons and he’s expected to win a UCL or EPL trophy during those periods. Mykhailo was heavily linked to Arsenal this window, but Chelsea hijacked the deal as Arsenal were unable to meet with Donetsk demand.

‘I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,’ Mudryk said after completing his move.

‘This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.’

Todd Boehly, Chelsea chairman, and Behdad Eghbali, co-controlling owner, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Mykhailo to Chelsea. He’s a hugely exciting talent who we believe will be a terrific addition to our squad both now and in the years to come. He will add further depth to our attack and we know he’ll get a very warm welcome to London.’

Mudryk joined the Shakhtar Donetsk academy in 2016 and, after a handful of senior appearances and loans to fellow Ukrainian Premier Liga sides Arsenal Kyiv and Desna Chernigiv, made his first-team breakthrough over the course of the 2021/22 season, with two goals and seven assists in 11 league games.