Tottenham Hotspur opened their campaign with a terrific victory over Southampton last night, when both settled for a 4-1 scoreline after full time. Antonio Conte joined Tottenham in the second half of last season, and was able to return the club to a UEFA Champions League spot since last they played in the final against its English counterpart Liverpool.

Chelsea held on to 0-1 victory records before half-time until the game ended. Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling started the game, marking their debut. Marc Chcurella debuted at the 75th minute, replacing Koulibaly.

Tottenham ransacked Joe Aribo’s Southampton, where he also made his debut. Sessegnon and Eric Dier scored for Tottenham during the first half to override Ward Prowes’ early opener goal. Mohammed Salisu of Southampton scored their own goal, while Kulusevski made it 4-1 at full time.

Chelsea had a tough encounter at Everton, where Alex Iwobi also featured full time. Chelsea, despite several attempts, failed to get any into the net and relied on a penalty which was converted by Jorginho.