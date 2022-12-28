Chelsea and Manchester United played their 15th game of the season after the World Cup finished in Qatar. Chelsea defeated Bournemouth by 2-0 at Stamford Bridge keeping a clean sheet as well Manchester United putting 3 past vulnerable Nottingham Forest to claim massive three points.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mounts’s first-half strikes helped the Blues to an early lead of 2-0. Bournemouth came spirited in the second half, denying Chelsea opportunities to extend the lead beyond the score line of 2-0.

At Old Trafford, Rshford piloted Manchester United to a tremendous win over Nottingham Forest via his 19th-minute goal and an assist for Anthony Martial in the 22nd minute. At the 87th minute, there was a Brazilian combination of Fred who scored United’s last goal and the assist was made by Casemiro.

Manchester United with 30 points are a point adrift of Tottenham on the log, who have played 16 games while Chelsea on the 8th position shares 24 points with Brighton who sits in the 7th spot.