Liverpool and Chelsea ended their tie with a barren draw last night at Stamford Bridge. Kai Havartz had his goal ruled out twice by VAR, and Reece James also was denied a goal through the VAR.

Both teams have been struggling this campaign and are not in their usual shape. Chelsea sacked English Manager Graham Potter following his poor run after 4 months, he took over from Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea also condemned the hate chant which was sung against Liverpool last night in their official statement.

“Chelsea FC condemns the inappropriate chants heard from some home fans during this evening’s game. Hateful chanting has no place in football, and we apologize to anyone who has been offended by them.”

Chelsea’s interim manager Bruno Salvor said the boys gave everything during his post-match interviews.

‘We created enough chances to win the game, had two goals disallowed,’ said the Spaniard. ‘The boys gave everything, they played with their hearts, and you can’t ask for more.