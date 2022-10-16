Chelsea under Graham Potter picked their fifth winning streak at Aston Villa with a convincing 2-0 win at full-time. Arsenal continues to be promising with a massive three points away at Leeds United. Manchester United struggled at home as they were held to a barren draw by resilient Newcastle.

Aston Villa 2-0 Chelsea.

Mason Mount took advantage of Tyron Ming’s’s defence error to put Chelsea ahead just 6 minutes. Mount ended his 14 games drought since scoring in May last year.

Kepa came to Chelsea’s rescue before the half, making umpteen saves to keep the Blues with a win after the first half.

Mason Mount doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 64th minute through a fabulous free kick.

Chelsea sits confidently at the fourth position ahead of Manchester United with 4 points difference.

Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United.

Manchester United were held to a barren draw at half-time after several attempts by both sides. After struggling against Ominia on Thursday, Manchester United still have not got their cadence back.

Manchester United after the game remains 5th place on the log.

Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal.

Saka through Odegaard’s assists helped Arsenal with the first-half lead in the 35th minute against Leeds United.

Arsenal extends their lead on the log with 4 points adrift of Manchester City, who will play against Liverpool this evening.