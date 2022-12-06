Richard Odusanya

The 21st century is characterised by the unprecedented speed and scope of changes, creating a new external environment, where the issues of governance and public service are managed by great thinkers and creative minds. Unapologetically, Jagaban isn’t an ORATOR. He is a thinker and creative mind, always ahead of his peers. Such is the wisdom that made Lagos a city of excellence, prosperous, politically stable and solvent. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT), in his uniqueness demonstrated uncommon courage and team spirit at interactive session with the team members at the Chatham House in London. CHATHAM HOUSE NIGERIA 2023 GENERAL ELECTIONS.

BAT was technically showcasing his team to the world. A maverick politician, accomplished personality transcending narrow limits of tribe and religion. As the then executive governor of Lagos state he assembled and paraded the finest of them: Babatunde Fashola SAN as the chief of staff (CoS), Prof Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Attorney-General, Wale Edun, in-charge of Finance, Ben Akubueze Budget, Dele Alake Information, Leke Pitan Health, Rauf Aregbesola Works, Muiz Banire Transport and many other people too numerous to mention – it is safe to assume that the maverick politician is at his best. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a man with the midas touch.

Today, I am fully persuaded and convinced that the former governor of the city of excellence will do things differently and provide leadership through a tested, structured and inspiring team-spirit. The Chatham House event today was a clear testimony of team work and the unveiling of a crack team that further justified the confidence reposed on BAT as a headhunter and a fisher of men. Interestingly, the man with a date with destiny demonstrated capacity and more than anything else BAT showcased a replica of his inner working process to the global community. Therefore, it is a wise decision to delegate responsibilities to the team members which in itself is the hallmark of a great leader.

Evidently, the candidate of the ruling party APC in the 2023 general elections, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is smart and intelligent – as such, by the unprecedented and unique ways of doing things, it is a very clear evidence of the readiness to do things differently and efficiently. In the words of one of the team member Mr Dele Alake “Those who are saying Tinubu delegated people to respond to questions are ignorant of the nuance and dynamics of leadership. He wanted to show the calibre of his team.”

Don’t get me wrong, profound oratorical articulation is part of the many qualities of a great leader. Thus, for example, Jagaban may not be a perfect match with the likes of Barak Obama, Abraham Lincoln and our own PLO Lumumba when it comes to the finishing touches on spinning. However, what you cannot take away from him is the wisdom of king Solomon, the courage and steadfastness of king David, the boldness of Madiba, and the sagacity of MKO. As such, this is undeniably the beginning of a new dawn that signposts a new era.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Bola, a devoted Muslim, has a Christian wife; a senior pastor of the Redeemed Church (RCCG), Sen Oluremilekun Tinubu. Interestingly, their bedside table sits the Bible and Quaran simultaneously according to the testimony of Jagaban himself. This is equally unique and the very first time in the history of mankind to have a Muslim husband and Christian wife entrusted with the destiny of a nation that is strategic to the survival of the black race. However, it fair and politically understandable for the elements of the opposition and naysayers to continue to agitate, it is part of their rights, it is well within the fundamental right of citizens to see things from different perspective.

Conclusively, I have no doubts in my mind that the feebleminded few will definitely take his words and intentions out of context and twist it to suit the negative agenda promoted and sponsored by the force of darkness. Finally, I like to share with my readers an inspiring quote that I stumbled on after watching the video clip of the buga dance of ‘Team_Emilokan’ in London after the Chatham House event. It goes thus: “People are going to talk about you, no matter what you do. So you might as well do whatever brings you joy and live your best life”

Richard Odusanya

