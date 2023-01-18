It takes a day to make history and it equally takes same time frame to dismantle and discredit such history. One becomes in a moment, same becoming can cease to become same time.

Chatham House and the aura around it started one day, it evolved to this stage of global influence when nobody becomes until it he gets endorsed by the House of Chatham.

I find it very worrisome to live with this reality bursting and mesmerising the brain of many people expecially Nigerians, who feel Chatham is a House any serious contender in this race to Aso Rock must visit.

Few days ago I made a post querying the very electoral essence of Chatham House to Peter Obi presidential ambition. I got quite a number of reasonable reasons. To some there is no so to speak electoral value, just for him to showcase his policies to the international community. To others if he didn’t go it would have presented the opposition a good pebble to have him pelted. I have no problems settling with all these reasons which of course lent credence to my initial position of it being just an Icining on an already edible cake. Now the big bang that nearly burst my brain and almost made me see the struggles, the strives, the determinations and the never seen before youth mobilisation to take back the country from the political scavengers and vultures of our time a mere exercise in futility.

Why wouldn’t it be when some people think that the international community holds the presidential mace of this country whoever they give takes it and at any point they get peeved and disenchanted takes it away.

” Are you aware that almost all Presidents in Nigeria were installed or removed in collaboration with UK, USA and other Super powers” ?

This got me thinking if we are not wasting our time, energy and resources slaving and striving to vote for Obi if whatever we do wouldn’t matter much, since who becomes or doesn’t become is determined by the Super powers not the masses votes.

I still don’t get it, except votes wouldn’t count in this election how Chatham House will add electoral value on any candidate’ victory. If votes will count, I find it a bit challenging coming to terms how Chatham House will garner votes for anyone in the remote places and villages?

Going there to sell himself brilliantly as always is commendable but not a determinant factor to winning election. The only determinant factor except convinced otherwise is the Nigerian votes, every other thing is mere Icining on the cake, which of course can be done without.

Assuming without conceding that the International Community has the all “powerful power” to install and dismantle any president based mostly on how stooge or otherwise such a president is , it becomes a thing to worry about what fate awaits him.

He has gone to the house of Chatham to display brilliantly how he intends to rebuild the broken walls of Nigeria which of course the international community of UK and USA are accomplices to.

With their tools of neo-colonialism, it becomes a puzzle how they would watch such a star to illuminate the very darkness they caused.

If the presidential ambition of Obi can only be achieved and sustained through the support of the International Community as many alleged, what happens to our collective hope of a better Nigeria which Obi represents, peradventure he decides to play the marionette or decides to stick out his neck for the masses?

Either ways we will be doomed if this narrative of the all mighty and influential international community isn’t a mere figment.

Obi is a new dawn, away from the norms of conventional political dramas. He represents a new way of playing politics and leadership. I want to take it that his went to Chatham House to fill all righteousness not that there are votes to be harvested from such.

For the last time, the only people that hold credible and legal votes are the masses, only a wise person will concentrate on substance not on sizzling items that make so much noise and draw attention but die off in no time.

Go get your PVC and poised to vote! Leave Chatham House alone, like an onion on a hot oil, the sizzling effect is gone.

The land is rich with votes , how much can you harvest for Obi? This is the deal, the game changer not Chatham House.

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com