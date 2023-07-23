ChatGPT Prepares for Android Launch Following Massive iOS Success

Two months after launching for iOS, ChatGPT is available to “pre-order” for Android users who want to take the ubiquitous chatbot on the go. If it’s anywhere as popular as the iPhone version, expect to see some big numbers over the next few weeks.

The dedicated app for ChatGPT has proven to provide a superior experience compared to the web interface, as evidenced by half a million downloads in the first week on the iOS platform. While Threads managed to steal the limelight later, ChatGPT remains a strong contender in the world of chatbots.

For Android users, the ChatGPT app appears to be nearly identical in functionality to its iOS counterpart, promising to offer most, if not all, of the features available on the web-based version. Users will be able to sync their conversations and preferences across devices, allowing seamless usage between iPhone and Android.

Although some features from the iOS version, such as Siri and Shortcuts integration, won’t make the transition to Android, OpenAI assures users that they can expect something similar and equally compelling.

According to OpenAI’s announcement on Twitter, the Android app will begin rolling out to users next week, starting presumably in the U.S. There were no immediate mentions of plans for other countries, but it’s likely that the global expansion will follow in the coming weeks or months.

Android users eager to get their hands on ChatGPT can sign up to be notified of the app’s availability by hitting “pre-register” on the Play Store. The prospect of bringing this powerful AI chatbot to Android devices is sure to generate significant interest and enthusiasm among users looking for a sophisticated AI language tool on their smartphones.