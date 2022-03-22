Charms and Fetish Objects on Display as Ife Indigenes Invade OAU in protest

Obafemi Awolo University in Ile-Ife, Osun state was invaded by indigenes who came to protest the appointment of the new chancellor who is not an indigene of the state.

The unusual protest bore out after the University Governing Council led by its Chairman, Chief Owelle Udoji, announced a Professor of Agricultural Economics, Adebayo Bamire, as the 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

According to The Punch Newspaper the protesters walking bare footed, appeared in white clothes and marched from the university’s gate. The traditionalists formed a circle in front of the institution’s Senate Building and were dancing round and chanting praises of Osun river goddess. It was also reported that the protesters allegedly beat up some security men at the main gate of the university while attempting to take over the premises.

However, in a statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, he confirmed the incident was peaceful.

In his words:

‘’It was a peaceful protest. Nobody was harmed, nobody was harassed. The entire Ife city is not happy with the oppression unleashed on us.’’

The protest which lasted prevented movement in and out of the university. While some protesters reportedly chased out some workers out of their duty posts at the senate building. One of the organizers of the protest however denied allegations of attacks on staff of the university.