Path The News Chronicle » News » Charges instituted against Suspended Adamawa REC

Charges instituted against Suspended Adamawa REC

Kunle Dada July 6, 2023 0
Suspended Adamawa REC
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has filed a six-count charge against its suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari. INEC filed the charges at the high court in Yola, the state capital.
It would be recalled that Yunusa-Ari was suspended by INEC amidst controversies during the tightly contested Adamawa State Gubernatorial Election.
 INEC, in a statement on Thursday, said it took the action after reviewing the case file from the police which established a prima facie case against Yunusa-Ari.
The Police had arrested Yunusa-Ari over his actions during Adamawa State governorship election. He was granted administrative bail, then asked to report to the headquarters of the NPF every weekday.

