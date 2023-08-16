Chappal Waddi (Mountain of Death)

Standing at a height of 2,419 m (7,936 ft), Chabbal Waddi is Nigeria’s highest point above sea level. The mountain is located in Taraba State, near the Cameroon border, on the edge of the Gashaka Gumti Forest Reserve, and on the Mambilla Plateau.

Chappal Waddi is part of the West African and Cameroon Mountain range. which consist of ancient rocks that have undergone folding and uplift over millions of years, creating a rugged and mountainous terrain. Its name Gangirwal which translates to “Mountain of Death” in Fulfulde, is due to the insurmountable gully in the Southern corner of the Nigerian side of the range. However, it is still classified under the minor ranges of Africa and is easy to climb compared to its neighboring Mount Cameroon.

The mountainous region experiences rain from March till November with temperatures between 17 ° C and 27 ° C. During the Harmattan season, temperatures range from 18 ° C to 31 ° C. The Mountain is also a popular grazing site for cattle.