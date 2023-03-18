“The night is almost gone, and the day is near. Therefore let’s rid ourselves of the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light.” – Romans 13:12 NASB

The Bible describes a powerful weapon that can change our lives. It is light.

It was no accident that on the first day of creation, God said, “Let there be light” (Genesis 1:3). Light was fundamental for creation. And it was no accident that Jesus said He is “the Light of the world” (John 8:12).

Light is an agent of revelation. Darkness hides, but light reveals. The brighter the light, the more we see. Light can expose details and even deep secrets.

Paul said we are to be proactive in our attitude toward darkness. Illumined by the presence of light, we can recognize sin and anything influenced by Satan and the forces of darkness. We are to “put on the armor of light,” for light acts as a shield, protecting us and helping us avoid inappropriate things.

Walking in the light also is a powerful way to increase the unity of the body of Christ (1 John 1:7). As we seek the light, we can be more transparent. Believers can be honest with others and not concerned with hiding our flaws. The light within becomes more powerful and bright, and we can become “the light of the world” (Matthew 5:14).

Let’s ask God to help us “rid ourselves of the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light.” Seek to walk in the light that you might shine brightly to those around you.

*Reflection Question:*

How can you be a light to those in the darkness around you today?

*Prayer*

Father, search my heart and mind. Reveal anything displeasing to You. Help me walk in the light and be pure in Your sight. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Romans 13