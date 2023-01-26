Mr. Felix Sohounde Peperipe, a CAF media officer at the ongoing CHAN2022 in Algeria has been sent back home to Benin following charges of Sexual harassment. Mr. Felix was accused by a lady whose name was not disclosed by CAF. It was gathered that Mr. had booked an appointment with the victim in a hotel room.

The victim disclosed to CAF what had transpired while she honoured his invitation. She said after the meeting was over and was leaving, she was held back by the perpetrator who tried to forcefully kiss her. To escape his harassment, she pushed Mr. Felix and left.

The victim provided a WhatsApp conversation between herself and Mr. Felix, which the panel set up to investigate him leveraged on.

Mr. Felix has been asked to respond to the charges, but meanwhile has been sent by CAF.

Mr. Felix had previously been accused of the same sexual harassment by a close working associate of his during the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.